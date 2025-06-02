Vybz Kartel Scolds Trinidad Promoter Apologize To Fans

Vybz Kartel issued an apology to his Trinidad fans but not before scolding the promoter of One Caribbean Music Festival (OCMF).

Leading up to last weekend it was evident that the dancehall legend would not be taking the stage for the Saturday night event. Not surprisingly, many Trinidadian fans were disappointed that the Worl’Boss did not performed, prompting him to issue a public response. According to Kartel’s management team, the promoter failed to meet certain contractual agreements which resulted in him pulling out of the event.

“Promoter for the Trinidad show memba a years me know you, memba when you forward initially for the show, my manager was there my lawyer was there, remember the signing was recorded… you miss deadline after deadline, me beg fi yo, seh yo TJ gi him a bly… you bring mi now into logger-heads with the government… suh now yuh did wah bring mi at logger-heads with the culture,” Kartel said in a video shared on his Instagram account.

“Me apologize to the Trinidad people, big up the government of Trinidad and me blame miself in some way, because me should a know say a nuh every promoter can manage Vybz Kartel, it takes a lot,” he continues.

The promoter did not respond to Vybz Kartel’s video statement, but they did issue a short statement to the artist’s management team’s initial statement. The promoter told fans that the new development was beyond the organizer’s control, but assured fans that the show will go on with other artists billed for the event, including Chronic Law, Sizzla Kalonji, and Rvssian.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel is getting ready for his big show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday (June 6). The Worl’Boss continues to perform in major US cities leading up to his North American tour over the summer. This culminate his historic back-to-back shows at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in April, and another big show in Miami in May. His Barclays shows marked the first time Kartel performed in the United States in over 20 years.