DDG Ready To Move To Nigeria Amid Halle Bailey Custody Battle

DDG says he is ready to move to Lagos following his complaint about Halle Bailey barring him from seeing his son.

The Pontiac rapper stunned fans over the weekend when he suddenly shared a video complaining about not being able to see his son Halo. DDG and Halle Bailey called it quits last year after welcoming their son in December 2023. The couple appears to be co-parenting on good terms prior to the “Impatient” rapper going public going public with his grouses.

READ: DDG Gets Eye Rolls From Fans After Buying A Ferrari For Son Halo’s 1st Birthday

“I just want to be able to see my son when I want to see my son, take my son when I want to take my son,” the rapper said. “I don’t like putting y’all in my business, but I don’t know what else to do. I know the internet moves people. I just want to see my son, that’s it. I love being a dad and I want to be a dad, plain and simple. I think I’m the first n-gga to ever be canceled for wanting to be a dad.”

DDG caught a lot of flack from fans for sharing the video, but the rapper says he doesn’t care if it makes him look bad because he just wants to see his son. “I don’t care if this makes me look childish, if I look like I’m on the internet crazy, whatever. I don’t care, bro. I don’t care what nobody thinks. I literally just want to be in my son’s life,” he added.

DDG caught even more heat after he released a song titled “Don’t Take My Son,” in which he addressed his co-parenting issues with Halle Bailey.

It seems DDG might be feeling a bit defeated because now he is saying that he wants to move across the pond to Africa. “I wanna move to Lagos.. I’m tired of being in America,” he wrote on X while adding in another post, “Being sad for more than 24 hours is a choice.. life goes on, keep it pushin.”

Halle Bailey has not publicly addressed the situation.