Shenseea Says Her Haters Now Showing Fake Love

Shenseea says her haters are now showing her fake love.

Shenseea has been making major moves in the entertainment scene, and that is undeniable. The dancehall deejay continued to reap her rewards through the love and support from her fans. On the other side of the divide, the 24-year-old has been the recipient of numerous negative comments from ‘haters’ since her breakout on the music scene five years ago.

While Shenseea has also received mad love from her Shenyengs, social media users often lashed her with negative comments and rumors, and the deejay is not letting them forget. On Monday (August 2), the “Run Run” artiste took to Twitter to call out her supporters who were once haters, pointing out the irony.

“When your haters start showing support because they can’t stop you, that’s when you KNOW you doing good in life!” She said.

In another Tweet, she added, “When me look inna the mirror mi a the strongest support I see!”

Shenseea recently touched the stage of Rolling Loud Miami, one of Hip Hop’s biggest festivals, and was the first Jamaican artiste to do so. Her performance attracted some negative comments, even in her effort to fully represent the island on stage by carrying a Jamaican Flag and entering the stage in a jerk pan. The “Blessed” singer pushed through and celebrated the historical development.

In a tweet after the performance, she wrote, “When I just started, people kept telling me ‘This is a MALE dominated industry!’ I am the first artiste from Jamaica to perform on @RollingLoud’s stage! A WOMAN!!!!! DID THAT! Not a d*ck A Cl*t made history, honey!”

In addition, last month, the deejay announced that she has upgraded to a major label deal and her recent management deal with Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who is the CEO of XO Records, which manages artists like The Weekend, Doja Cat, Diddy, Ty Dolla $ign, Bebe Rexha, French Montana, and Bryson Tiller, among others.

The dancehall deejay has also been hanging out with some of America’s top female rappers and artists who declared that they were fans of Shenseea’s music. Shenseea was recently spotted with the likes of Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chloe Bailey.

Additionally, Shenseea’s latest single, “Run Run” from her upcoming debut album, has racked up almost 4 million views on YouTube in just over two weeks of its release. The album is reportedly complete and should be released later this year.

