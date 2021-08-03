Boosie Badazz New Instagram Account Banned Again After Anti-Gay Rant

Boosie Badazz’s second Instagram account has been deactivated, and he is linking the move to his anti-gay rant, which took place a day earlier.

Boosie Badazz has been in hot water with social media owners for some time. The “One of Them Days Again” rapper is known for his rants that are usually quite hilarious, but this latest instance has rubbed many the wrong way. In a rant on Monday (August 13), Boosie went against the popular opinion when he was basically taking the side of DaBaby, who has been in controversy since July 25 for ‘homophobic’ comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami. DaBaby has since apologized but is facing dire consequences for his words, losing sponsors and slots from major shows and festivals.

While many social media users and celebrities, such as Madonna and Dua Lipa, have lashed out against the Baby, Boosie Badazz said he feels homosexuality is being forced upon society.

“It’s sad how y’all trying to force this gay stuff on the world. It’s sad, bro, how y’all tryin’ to ban artists,” he said. “Y’all sad, bro. It’s sad, bro. In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight. It’s sad, bro. Y’all tryin’ force it on these kids. You pushin’ it on the artists, push it on all the biggest artists. You know why? ‘Cause the kids love those artists.”

Now, in less than 24 hours since the rant, Boosie’s account that was on the verge of crossing one million followers, has been deactivated. While Instagram has not given a reason for the latest move, Boosie Badazz is of the view that it was because he spoke out and shared his perspective on the situation. Of course, the rapper soon after erected another account.

“I told y’all dey was puttin new rules in earlia smh. You can’t even say da word now unless you uplifting it! You know, da opposite of str8, Yea dat 1!” he wrote. “Dey don took my dawg shit again!! Just follow @hesbackagain2021. We need our own shit dawg!! Ni**az gettin bullied.”

While Boosie’s theory can be correct, he has been at war with Instagram for some time and has been taking shots at Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, and Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, for years.

Boosie accused Mosseri of being racist when he was banned from the social media giant. Mosseri maintained last month that Boosie was banned because of his continuous violation of their policies.

“The only content we try to take off of Instagram is when there’s safety concerns. You don’t lose your account or get it suspended until you have a lot of strikes. And at some point, we have to draw the line,” he said.

Zuckerberg received similar racist accusations from Boosie back in March.