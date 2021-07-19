Spice Reveals Icy Cover Art For “10” Album, Pre-Order It Now

Spice unveils the icy cover art for her forthcoming debut album, 10, and fans can now pre-save and pre-order the project.

With several mainstream hits under her belt, Spice is finally on the verge of releasing her first body of work after being in the game for over two decades. Urban Islandz reported earlier this week that the Queen of Dancehall delayed the project by a week and will now release it on her birthday, August 6. The move lineup her album release for a major celebration in conjunction with her birthday.

“Besties you can now Pre-save my Album!! Let’s run this all the way to the Top Top Top Top,” she posted along with the album cover, which shows her sporting her signature blue hair and tinsel inspired bodysuit and knee-high boots.

Spice’s album was previously scheduled to drop a week before the August 6th date. While the artist didn’t share any reason for the delay, she noted to her fans that the album was dropping on her birthday and “the only gift I want is for you to buy it.”

Meanwhile, Shaggy is the executive producer for Spice’s album. The project is said to have been recorded between 2017 and 2021 and is uniquely named Ten because apparently, it has been due for release since 2009 but was never released due to several delays over the past decade.

Spice eventually took her label VP Records to court in 2018 as she fought to have her album independently released. However, VP records later said the album was in the final stages of being prepared for launch. Shaggy was also influential in bringing an end to the feud between the dancehall star and the record label.

Spice has been one of the most successful and consistent dancehall artists over the past two decades, and despite newer names and faces, she continues to make authentic dancehall music fans are dying the hear.

The legendary dancehall deejay turned reality star now lives in Atlanta with her children. She works on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta while also managing her music career, clothing line, and makeup businesses.