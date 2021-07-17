Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates “Good News” Going Platinum

Megan Thee Stallion scores her first platinum-selling album.

The Houston rapper is celebrating another milestone as her debut album “Good News” is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which tracks album sales.

The album was released on November 20, 2020, in the middle of the pandemic by 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified, the label embroiled in a legal battle over a 360 contract with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday night, the rapper shared the news with excitement and thanked fans for their support.

“HOTTIESSSS GOOD NEWS IS OFFICIALLY PLATINUM. This is my first platinum album and I’m so proud!” she said.

“I made majority of this album in my living room during quarantine and to see it really do it’s thing makes me so happy! Thank you everyone involved and most of all thank you hotties for RUNNING ITTF UP, can’t wait for y’all to see what’s next,” she promised fans.

The album featured an appearance from DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Mustard, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug.

The album was bound to perform well as it was released on the highs of Megan’s growing fame from her single “WAP” with Cardi B. “Good News” debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 chart and quickly topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Rap Albums charts.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, started her rap career writing hip hop music as a student at Texas Southern University in Houston and gaining recognition for her viral freestyle rapping.

Before her “Good News” album was released, the rapper had released several mixtapes with a few successful commercial hits such as “Big Ole Freak” from her “Tina Snow” mixtape becoming her first Billboard Hot 100 chart entry.