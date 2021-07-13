Gucci Mane Former 1017 Artist Yung Mal Charged With Murder

Former Gucci Mane’s 1017 rapper Yung Mal has been arrested and charged with murder.

Yung Mal, whose real name is Khamal Micheal Braud, is among six people who were charged with murder. They were allegedly part of a crew that committed a deadly shooting at a gas station in Decatur, Georgia.

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution indicated that the six men were arrested and charged on Saturday night. The youngest is 19-years-old. According to the reports, the suspects are De’Vonti King, 19; Thavian Ford, 46; Bryan Jones, 26; Deavin Baker, 31; Darreun Dodson, 20; and Khamal Braud, 25. They all face extra charges relating to violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act and an aggravated assault charge.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was in his mid-40s. His death was at the Chevron station on 2450 Candler Road and happened around 9 pm. The report further states that the victim and the suspects were seen arguing before the shooting. Yung Mal and the other suspects are currently being held at DeKalb County Jail.

The young rapper was once signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label. He recently released his latest mixtape 1.5 Way Or No Way, in May of this year. He’s best known for his tracks “GodZilla” and “Walkin” with Pooh Shiesty. In 2020 Hip Hop DX caught up with the rising star to talk about how his relationship with Gucci Mane came to be.

“I remember Quill and I made the EP Kids of the 6 and I had a song that sampled Gucci Mane’s ‘East Atlanta 6’ on there. We used that whole tape to get his attention and when we posted it we had everyone tag him,” he said.

He added: “Two weeks later I’m on the phone with Gucci myself and talking to him like it was crazy. I let him know he didn’t just sign a normal person, he signed the real deal from the bottom.”

This story is still developing story; we’ll have more for you as new information comes to light.