G Herbo & Taina Williams Announces Birth Of 1st Child Together

G Herbo and his girlfriend Taina Williams have welcomed their first child. While it’s not known exactly when the baby made its appearance, we know it’s a boy.

The proud father posted a black and white image showing the baby’s tiny fist this morning (May 27). He captioned the photo with black and white hearts. The couple announced they were expecting a child early this year after dating for approximately two years.

G Herbo accidentally revealed the baby’s gender during an Instagram live and went on to give confirmation in a subsequent tweet. He said, “I CANT WAIT TO SEE YOU EMBRACE YOUR INNER STRENGTHS & I KNOW MY SON GONNA HELP YOU DO JUST THAT!! I LOVE YOU! I CANT WAIT TO SEE MY BABY BABY BOY IK HIS FIRST WORDS GONNA BE “DADA” YEAH I GAVE THE GENDER AWAY ON ACCIDENT THE OTHER DAY BABY BOY + SON SON = DOUBLE TROUBLE.”

The rapper already has a three-year-old son, Yosohn Santana, with ex-girlfriend and IG model Ariana Fletcher. The couple broke up after dating for four years. It was reported that the relationship ended because of the rapper’s cheating with multiple women, one of whom was alleged to be his current girlfriend and mother of his second child.

Celebrities have flocked to G Herbo’s Instagram page to congratulate him on the birth of his son. Among those who posted messages are DJ Envy, Lil Durk, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Lil Tjay, and DJ Clue.

Taina has yet to post the child, but it’s assumed that the new mother is still in recovery after giving birth.

G Herbo pleaded not guilty to federal charges in his fraud case this week paving the way for trial. If found guilty he could be sent to prison for years.