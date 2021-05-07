Boosie Badazz Is So Over Women Getting Plastic Surgery

Lil Boosie says he’s over women getting plastic surgery.

One thing you can count on Boosie Badazz for is him sharing his two cents on matters, and most times, that opinion goes viral. He made headlines a little while ago for his opinion on Zaya Wade’s transitioning as a pre-teen and received a lot of negative feedback. Now he’s thrown in his opinion on a hot topic, and that’s the acceptance of plastic surgery.

In typical Boosie Badazz style, he posted on Twitter: “IM TIRED OF SEEIN THIS PLASTIC SURGERY SMH EVERYBODY BODY PARTS LOOK THE SAME,” he started in all caps before digging in and adding, “Titties, ass , hips etc.”

He wasn’t done with his message either, as he urged men and women to reconsider their trip to the plastic surgeon. He added, “TRY NOT TO CHANGE YOUR FACES SO MUCH N MEN MOTIVATE YOUR BITCH SO SHE AINT FEELING SHE MISSING ANYTHING #isaidit.”

IM TIRED OF SEEIN THIS PLASTIC SURGERY SMH EVERYBODY BODY PARTS LOOK THE SAME Titties, ass , hips etc. #ladies TRY NOT TO CHANGE YOUR FACES SO MUCH N MEN MOTIVATE YOUR BITCH SO SHE AINT FEELING SHE MISSING ANYTHING #isaidit — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) May 6, 2021

Fans, as has become the norm, had mixed reactions like this one who sarcastically said, “WELP HE SAID WTF EVERYONE ELSE HAS SAID,” and this one who called him on some double standards, “Lol Boosie you lowkey trip for those fake ass and titties, you use them in your music videos too practice what you preach Brodie. Good point, fam!”

Boosie Badazz did find some support like this fan that said, “Feel The Same Mane Any Body Shape Lady Any Thing 4 To A Dime I Ain’t Tripping !!!!!” and this one who added, “Thank you for speaking up for us ladies with natural bodies. As hitting that gym is hard asf.”

What are your thoughts? Do you think he has a point, or is it another topic that he should just stay away from?