Saweetie Clarifies What Her Birkin Comments Really Meant

Saweetie’s name has become synonymous with Birkin bags due to her recent comments, but just what exactly did she mean?

Everyone saw the Icy Girl lose her mind when boyfriend Quavo gifted her two of the famous Hermés handbags at her birthday party, so it’s safe to say that she is a fan. The bags cost a pretty penny, with prices starting around $10,000, yet Saweetie has an idea about how to get on. “If he not getting you a Birkin, if he not paying for your bills, then throw that n**** back to the streets, okay,” she said during an Instagram Live with Quavo.

The comments sparked a fierce debate, and even Yaya Mayweather and Offset got in on it, with the pregnant rapper calling out some Birkins being carried about as copies, claiming that it is not so simple to purchase them, while the Migos star stated that Yaya didn’t know what she was talking about. Now Saweetie is clarifying what she meant in that infamous IG Live many moons ago.

“My sentiments behind that were just, you know, spoil your girl,” the ‘Tap In,” rapper said during an interview with Brooklyn White of Girls United. “Spoil her with your loyalty, your energy, and how you treat her,” Saweetie revealed to Essence, however, that it is not solely about the luxury bag. “For me, a Birkin is symbolic of a gift. So to people coming in, talking about, ‘Oh, I’m going to get my girl property,’ why don’t you get her property and a Birkin.”

Hopefully that settles that.