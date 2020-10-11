21 Savage & Drake Continues Bromance, Exchange Super Expensive Gifts

21 Savage and Drake’s bromance continues with the exchanged of some icey jewelry cost hundreds of thousands.

Expensive jewelry has been a part of the hip hop swag for decades, and in most cases, bigger/flashier equals better and more well off. Therefore, it makes sense that the ultimate way to solidify a bromance would be through the giving of one of the most prized pieces in any jewelry collection, an icy chain, and pendant. The last decade has seen many different groups and individual rappers pushing their own label, which has also resulted in bling for members of said individual groups and, in some instances, friends.

We have seen Drake issuing out his OWL styled OVO pendants more frequently since the start of the year, with Dj Khaled, Popcaan, Lil Dirk, and now 21 Savage being offered one. Drake has also received some jewelry of his own, with 21 Savage being the latest to issue his icy imprint on the Canadian rapper. This follows the release of “Mr. Right Now,” the first official collaboration between the two, taken from Savage and Metro Boomin’s project Savage Mode II.

Both men recently shared shots of themselves sporting each other’s icy bling to the gram. Drake’s gift comes in the form of a gold OVO owl pendant, fitted with multiple diamonds, of course, and a gold chain. 21 Savage paired it with an almost full white get up, which also included a mask styled off the one Jason Voorhees wears in the Friday the 13th movie franchise.

Drakes new 4L chain from 21 Savage

pic.twitter.com/ElKT0PoDvh — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 9, 2020

As for Drake, he sported his full diamond-encrusted “4L” pendant this week and uploaded a short video of it to his Instagram Story. The piece stood as the ultimate focal point, gleaming above the threads of his Yohji Yamamoto x Supreme sweater.

Now you know we had to ask. Which pendant do you like the most, Drake’s or 21’s?