Dancehall Star Kemar Highcon ‘Sauce Boss’ Welcomes Baby Boy

Dancehall artiste Kemar Highcon added more sauce to his life recently by becoming one of the latest entertainers to be blessed with a newborn baby.

The artiste who is best known for his songs “So Saucy” and “Talk Bout” gave fans and co-workers something to talk about nearly a day ago when he posted a sweet photo of himself dressed him a hoodie, holding who everyone assumes is his precious little son. The little guy who was sporting a stylish getup of a black shirt, blue camouflage pants, black socks, and gray headwear, seemed quite content with laying on a receiver spread across the Highcon’s chest. Kemar Highcon didn’t say much in the caption, but instead, allowed the baby emoji that he shared along with the photo to do all the talking.

The post was quickly filled with comments congratulating the singer on his bundle of joy. Naomi Cowan already had a name picked out for the youngster, calling him the “Travel size sauce boss.” Jamaican comedian Ched Boss said, “1 stop driver Let off kemar off the gelding bus,” before congratulating him. Dexta Daps wrote, Yea brocuz” along with a few celebratory emojis, meanwhile Romain Virgo said, “Congratulations fam!! Pure joy inno!”

However, some persons were left in shock and even disbelief at the sudden announcement. Deejay Aji, asked, “Man love keep up f**kry. Foofa baby this Kemar?” Meanwhile, Press Kay asked if he was babysitting the little guy. Kemar’s female fans seemed to have been hit the hardest with the news, with many of them retracting the love they had for the Digicel and Pizza Hut ambassador.

“Kemar what is this?? I’m so upset! I had plans for us and now you have a baby?.. My heart is broken. I will never forget this day,” came one comment. “Not my crush anymore. My heart mash up,” said another.

Kemar has not shared any details about the name of the little guy or who the mom is. However, we are sure she is equally ecstatic to be a mom and to be the one to snag one of the hottest talents in the industry.