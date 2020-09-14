Lil Nas X Shares His Upcoming Album Tracklist Getting His Fans Hyped

Lil Nas X shed more light on his upcoming sophomore album by sharing a portion of the tracklist

A few days ago, Lil Nas X announced his return to music with the following tweet: “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out.” We guess he wasn’t lying as the rapper recently dropped off couple track titles that we can expect on his upcoming album, Call Me By Your Name.

Nas X first popped up on the scene in 2018 with “Old Town Road.” The expansion of TikTok in the US led to a domination of the song on the social media app. It was then fitted with a feature from country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, which skyrocketed the song way beyond the level most thought that it would have reached. The song, which was featured on Nas X’s debut EP 7, remained at the number 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 19 weeks. It also holds the title of the fastest song to be awarded diamond certification from the RIAA. Another positive of the song is that it helped to earn both Nas X and Cyrus Grammy Awards for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Apart from his debut EP, Nas X has not blessed his fans with another full-length project. He’s changing that with his upcoming, which is near completion, according to Lil Nas X. Since the date arrival is pretty near, the rapper seemingly decided it was time to drop off a couple of track names we could see. The reveal was made on his Instagram Story some hours ago. “One Of Me,” “Don’t Want It,” and “Titanic” round out the names revealed from the sheet of paper.

We cannot wait to see what other track will be featured on the project.