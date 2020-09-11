Tekashi 6ix9ine Forces People In The Streets To Take His CDs Amid Low Album Sales

Tekashi 6ix9ine spotted in the streets forcing people to take his CDs amid low album sales.

It looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting a taste of what it is like to build credibility in the rap world the old fashioned way by handing out his album to anyone in the streets who will give him a chance. The rainbow-haired rapper posted a video of himself handing out CD’s to passersby, apparently trolling himself for poor sales projections after the recent release of his first post-prison project, Tattle Tales. He captioned the post, “One way or another ima force ya to listen to this! Since ya ain’t want to buy it.”

The “PUNANI” rapper has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons, admitting he was in a “bad mood” due to his lack of sales, and blaming music distributors for his album’s poor performance.

Pulling out two phones on a post complaining about his unfair treatment, Tekashi showed his followers that he wasn’t being listed under New Releases on either Apple Music or Spotify. However, comments from followers and fellow rappers suggest the album’s low numbers might be a result of low-quality music rather than poor marketing. Rapper Blueface called Tattle Tales “terrible”, and the most popular comment on 6ix9ine’s post about being shut out by streaming service referred to the album as “garbage.”

Initial projections predicted the album would move 150,000 units in the first week, but that number has now dropped to a mere 45k. Along with the album drop, Tekashi also put out a new video for his single “TUTU,” which features Blac Chyna wearing nothing but candy sprinkles and boots. Despite the attention the sexy imagery brought to the album, it appears the project can’t be saved by beautiful women alone. 6ix9ine made waves by locking down an impressive record deal while behind bars after deciding to cooperate with federal authorities in a case against fellow gang members, but now his career might be struggling. Financial success could be a matter of life and death for the rapper who must constantly employ private security to protect himself from retaliation.