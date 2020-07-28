Offset’s Baby Mama Turns Up The Heat, Demands Income & Assets In Child Support Battle

Offset’s baby mama is demanding to see his finances including his income statement and his assets including real estate holdings.

For the last few months, the Migos rapper has been engaged in a court battle with the mother of his child, Nicola Algarin, who also goes by the name Shya L’amour. Shya gave birth to Offset’s daughter, Kalea, five years ago, before he began his current relationship with Cardi B. The “Father of 4” rapper initially denied paternity, but later apologized to his firstborn girl on that track and earlier this month made a court application to have his last name “Cephus” legally added to Kalea’s.

The long-running case has also revolved around child support for the 5-year-old. Shya claims that Offset has only provided limited financial support for their daughter, despite reportedly being worth $16 million. Now, she is upping her ante when it comes to fighting for her kid’s welfare, by demanding that the Atlanta artist hand over all money-related documentation for the last five years. According to Bossip, Shya’s list of requests include Offset’s tax returns, social media information, details of the homes he has leased or purchased, as well as their residents, all assets he possesses over the value of $1,000, his income, employers, any interest he has in businesses and how much the companies made, and receipts of his financial support for Kalea over the years.

Offset has yet to respond to Shya’s demands, but he is currently suing his baby mama for joint custody. The judge in the matter ordered both parents to attend mediation during the summer, after which they would report their findings to the court at a later date.