Notoriously Private J. Cole Reveal He’s Now A Father Of Two Boys

J. Cole revealed that he has two sons in a new Players’ Tribune article.

So much of J. Cole’s personal life it kept out of the limelight even though he is among the most admired rappers in the world. In a recent piece, he wrote in The Players’ Tribune called “The Audacity,” J. Cole shared some special highlights and milestones in his career and personal life, including the fact that he has two sons.

The prolific MC was expecting his first child with his wife Melissa Heholt in 2016 while he was working on his album 4 Your Eyez Only, and by the time he was 35, he had two sons. “Four years have passed. In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist,” J. Cole wrote in “The Audactiy.”

The rapper expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity to author this spread on social media. Alongside the Players’ Tribune article, he tweeted, “This sh*t was both hella challenging and mad fulfilling to write. Thank you @PlayersTribune for the platform.”

Elsewhere in the article, J. Cole talks about his love for basketball and his pursuit of the sport, always taking a back burner to his rap music career. He also touched on his hiatus from the music scene after the success of his studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. The rapper says 2015 was the first time he felt like he “could actually take a moment” to breathe. During that time, he would do normal things like watching Netflix, reading books catching the game, and of course, being a father to his two boys.

In the end, J. Cole hinted at a new album coming. “The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful,” he wrote. “On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be. However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.”

Are you excited to hear what J. Cole has in store for fans before he thinks about his retirement?