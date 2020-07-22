Cassie Show Off Her Flawless Post Baby Body 8 Months After Giving Birth

Cassie is looking fine these days, after shedding her post-baby weight.

In December last year, Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Frankie. The pair had somewhat of a whirlwind romance as they began dating in late 2018, shortly after the Spenser Confidential actress ended her 11-year relationship with Diddy. She and Alex announced their pregnancy in June 2019 and tied the knot that August in an intimate affair in Malibu. Frankie’s arrival was declared with a sweet black-and-white Instagram post that showed the newborn’s hand wrapped around her mama’s finger. “She’s just different. Frankie Stone Fine. My BFF,” the new mother wrote.

Over the last seven months, Cassie has flooded her Insta account with adorable pics of her baby and blissful family photos, but her latest Story shows just how hard she has worked to retain her figure. Posing in low cut jeans and a yellow bra, the 33-year-old wrote, “I didn’t rush to lose weight after having Frankie in December, but when I was ready to I struggled with it for some months.”

Her washboard stomach proves that she ultimately achieved her goal, but the “Me & You” singer shared that she did so by placing less pressure on herself and adopting healthier habits. It is also likely that her husband helped as Alex is a fitness trainer who has worked on television series such as Riverdale. Cassie’s approach appears to have differed from those like Iggy Azalea, whose IG pics flaunting her figure threw many off the scent that she had given birth at all.

“The female body is truly an amazing thing,” Cassie wrote. We think she’s onto something.