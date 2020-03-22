Eminem Opens Up About His Beautiful Daughter Hailie Dating, “Not babies, nope”

Eminem says his daughter Hailie can have boyfriends, but he’s not ready to be a granddaddy.

Eminem has always been among the more private celebrities, rarely giving interviews and usually declining to talk about his personal life. However, in a new interview on Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Em opened up about parenting and his relationship with his 24-year-old daughter, Hailie. Fans who haven’t been able to enjoy much celebrity interaction in general lately due to this new world of social distancing were happy to hear Eminem give us all a little more insight into his life as a father.

Hailie Mathers has been famous almost her entire life, especially due to how much her controversial rap star father used her name in his songs. As an adult, Hailie has become a high-profile celebrity of her own making, turning into a successful influencer on social media with nearly two million followers on Instagram.

In the new interview, Eminem gushed to Mike Tyson about how proud he is of his firstborn. When Mike asked if Hailie was thinking about having children of her own sometime soon, Em answered laughingly, “Not babies, nope. Just, um, boyfriend and she’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure. She graduated from college, 3.9.”

Eminem went on to talk about the other children he has raised, a 26-year-old niece that has lived with him for most of her life, and a 17-year-old daughter who is nearing adulthood. Em gave listeners a rare glimpse at his softer side, saying, “So when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids.” The full podcast is available now online and makes for great entertainment in a time when most of us are losing our minds with boredom.

You can watch the entire interview below.