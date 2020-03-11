Rihanna Is Flawless In Her New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Collection

Rihanna is looking stunning in her new Savage x Fenty lingerie collections.

First, Rihanna teased fans with the promise of her new album, and now she’s teasing them with some very sexy snaps. These days, the “Only Girl in the World” seems to be making more of a name for herself as an entrepreneur than as a musician, with Forbes naming her as the richest female artist of 2019. The title is due to Rihanna’s fortune, which stood at around $600 million in June and is largely due to her Fenty Beauty range. RiRi started the company, which uses her last name, in 2017 and it has already become the go-to brand for many a make-up artist and beauty influencer.

Realizing the potential of the brand, Rihanna extended her talents to include fashion and lingerie, thus the Savage x Fenty collection was born. Through the brand, the “Disturbia” singer aims to empower women to love their bodies, no matter what size they may be. Rihanna herself models many of the luxurious items and has done just that with the brand new collection.

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but the range definitely has a romantic feel, with RiRi sporting a white lace bra and matching stockings. Her underwear also includes pieces of lace, as can be seen through the glimpse offered in the mirror the 32-year-old is standing in front of, wrapped in tulle. Another picture has RiRi lying along with a chaise lounge, showing off the killer white heels that complete the lusty lingerie look.

The new Savage collection has been released to coincide with Women’s History Month — also known as March. International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8th, with the official Savage x Fenty IG account paying tribute to Rihanna and the brand’s ambassadors, Normani and Sydney Sweeney. “#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth!” stated the post. “That’s why on this #InternationalWomensDay we’re celebrating three Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses!”

And what better way to show off a badass than in lingerie.