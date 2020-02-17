Drake Surprises Post Malone Fans With Toronto Performance, Teases Joint Tour

Post Malone’s concert in Toronto was blessed with a surprise Drake performance.

While continuing his Runaway tour and promoting his Hollywood’s Bleeding album, Post Malone gave a concert in Toronto on Valentine’s Day. The “Goodbyes” singer surprised the audience by bringing out the 6God himself, and Drake proceeded to perform his hits “Money In The Grave” and “Life Is Good” for the large crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto native seemed to enjoy himself on stage for a while before taking a moment to say a few kind words about his host. Speaking directly to Post, Drake said, “I just wanna let you know in front of all these beautiful people from the greatest city in the world: this is one of the greatest human beings you will ever encounter in your life. I love you.”

Drake went on to suggest on stage that he and Post tour together, to which the crowd responded with an enthusiastic uproar of shouts and applause. Drizzy also encouraged the crowd to spread positivity and love on Valentine’s Day, saying, “I know it’s a day that’s dedicated to love, but I know everybody in here might not have the type of love that today is dedicated to…You never know what somebody else needs. You never know what type of sh*tty day somebody had, sh*tty month, sh*tty year. So, this is what I want to ask: even if you came with your loved one tonight, I just want you to turn to somebody that you don’t know and show them some Valentine’s Day love. Give ‘em a hug, introduce yourself to somebody.”

Despite shouting out all the lonely hearts in the crowd, recent reports suggest Drake might not have been so lonely this Valentine’s Day. The OVO rapper was recently spotted kissing supermodel Imaan Hamman and walking out of her apartment in NYC earlier that same night. But according to Drake, Post Malone is his Valentine.