Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Were Couples Goals At NYFW

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are raising a firm hand for relationship goals.

The couple went public with their romance in August last year when they attended the red carpet at the inaugural SnoBall Gala together. A week later, they went social media official with the first Instagram post showing how in love they were, with the “MLK BLVD” rapper standing with his arms around The Real co-host on a beach.

The cute couple moments have continued with the latest being at New York Fashion Week. The pair coordinated their outfits as they attended Christian Siriano’s show, with Jeezy sporting an embroidered two-piece set and black jacket, and Miss Mai looking hot while keeping warm in a dark dress with a leather and fur coat. NYFW is a perfect place for J-squared to spend date night as the 41-year-old previously worked as a stylist, even hosting her own show entitled “How Do I Look?”.

This is the first time we’ve seen Jeannie and Jeezy out and about in 2020. The two have gradually been making their relationship more serious over the last 15 months, having even spent the holidays with their respective families. Christmas took place at the Mai residence where fun and games ensued with the television host’s mother. Mama Mai is quite the character as viewers of Jeannie’s weekly podcast, “Hello Hunnay,” will know, and she stayed true to form during a round of the present-swapping game, White Elephant. The matriarch of the Mai family desperately wanted Jeezy’s cosy pink blanket and agreed to do 20 push-ups and down 4 tequila shots to get her hands on it.

“We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure,” Jeannie told PEOPLE last November about her and Jeezy’s relationship. “Immediately that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other’s passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we’re going to find a way to do that together.”