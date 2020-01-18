NBA YoungBoy Teases February Release Date For New Album

Could NBA YoungBoy be dropping new music next month?

NBA YoungBoy dropped a cryptic tweet alluding to new music on the way. “FEB. 21,” is all the “Slime Mentality” rapper tweeted Friday afternoon, and already fans are speculating that new music is on the way. The Baton Rouge rapper has been hard at work these last few weeks, releasing visuals for his new single “Makes No Sense,” just earlier this week. The 20-year-old rapper is finally off probation and is surrounded by “snow” in his new video. YoungBoy made very clear where he got his inspiration from for the look of the video in the first line of his song, “feeling like “Gucci Mane in 2006.”

He also dropped a hot new collaboration with Rich the Kid entitled, “Money Talk.”

And let’s not forget the young-rapper also previewed a new track he has lined up with Offset where he sampled 50 Cent’s 2005 song “Get In My Car.” Earlier this week, YoungBoy Never Broke Again shared a clip with himself and Offset in the studio cooking. Since moving out to California in December, the young rapper has channeled his focus on his craft. Certainly, this will not be his first collaboration with Offset. The two rappers previously worked together on the track “RIP,” which was released back in 2018.

Looks and sounds like the making of another chart-topping album, doesn’t it? Last year, NBA YoungBoy dropped his mixtape, Al YoungBoy 2, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 Albums Chart. YoungBoy is still the king of YouTube when it comes to views and remains one of the most popular artistes on the planet right now. A drop early in the new year would be the perfect way to prolong his dominance.