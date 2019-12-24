Floyd Mayweather Splurge On G-Wagon For Daughter Yaya Xmas Gift Amidst NBA YoungBoy Controversy

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter will be arriving in style this holiday season.

As Christmas Eve creeps up on us and the potatoes have already begun roasting, it’s never too early to start the excitement of gifting. The boxing legend is set to embark on a massive European tour next year and did not want to spare any expense when it came to spoiling his baby girl. Iyanna Mayweather is the undefeated champ’s daughter with his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Brim, and is an aspiring rap artist. Despite having her own soaring career under the name Money Yaya, she is perhaps best known for being the subject of NBA YoungBoy’s diss track, “Dirty Iyanna.”

The pair had an on-and-off relationship during the last year while the Baton Rouge rapper popped in and out of jail, but their union did not end on the best of terms (Iyanna allegedly slashed the tires of his Maybach), and YoungBoy decided to use his rapping skills to take the low road when it came to his ex.

“Like I real life hate the internet,” the 19-year-old wrote on Twitter after the music video for the track, which clearly referenced their relationship, case out. “Y’all always trying to find away to make some sh*t negative. Leave me alone. Now I see why people commit suicide because of the internet.”

Leave me alone ? — Iyanna Mayweather (@moneyyaya) December 12, 2019

Despite all the drama she has had to endure in 2019, Iyanna will be driving into 2020 like a boss, thanks to her father. The 42-year-old has bought his baby girl a stunning new G Wagon, proving that Santa sometimes really is your dad. The Mercedes-AMG G63 2019 model is valued at almost $200,000, with the teenager’s version coming in a gunmetal grey.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS @moneyyaya,” Mayweather wrote alongside pictures of the gorgeous vehicle that he posted on Instagram.

But don’t worry, there’s no favoritism between the sportsman’s kids. The “Oh Okay Remix” rapper’s brother, Zion Mayweather, got his own Mercedes worth $40,000 from his pops a few days ago.